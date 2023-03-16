March 16, 2023 - The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is hosting free educational workshops for aspiring and existing businesses in the childcare industry. The workshop series will be offered virtually every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. starting April 17, 2023, until June 27, 2023.
March 16 - Small Business Assistance Corporation to host free Childcare Industry Workshop
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
In collaboration with Child Care Resource & Referral of Southeast Georgia and the Small Business Development Center in Valdosta, GA, this workshop series will provide tools to help navigate challenges unique to the childcare industry. The weekly series will feature professionals and experts covering topics that include “How to Start a Childcare Center,” “Finding the Right Staff” and “How to Access Grants & Public Benefits”.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- March 16 - Governor Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
- WESLEY BUSH joins Farah & Farah's Savannah team
- March 13 - Beaufort County encourages residents to participate in Get Connected SC 5-Minute survey
- March 7 - Chatham County Native Plant Sale & Tree Giveaway celebrates native species March 11
- March 2 - Brothers start e-commerce business at home, grow into multimillion dollar operation
- March 7 - Valdosta Hosts First-Ever Bluesberry Festival
- March 14 - Catamount Constructors announces offices in Savannah and Tampa
- March 3 - Old Savannah Tours announces 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Shuttle Service
- ANNALIESE CARTER joins Anne Pappas Interiors
- March 10 - Hospice of the Golden Isles awarded two-year grant from the Terry Thomas Foundation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.