March 16, 2023 - The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is hosting free educational workshops for aspiring and existing businesses in the childcare industry. The workshop series will be offered virtually every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. starting April 17, 2023, until June 27, 2023.

In collaboration with Child Care Resource & Referral of Southeast Georgia and the Small Business Development Center in Valdosta, GA, this workshop series will provide tools to help navigate challenges unique to the childcare industry. The weekly series will feature professionals and experts covering topics that include “How to Start a Childcare Center,” “Finding the Right Staff” and “How to Access Grants & Public Benefits”.

