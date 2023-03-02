Palatize groundbreak feb 15 2023.jpg

March 2, 2023 - Work on a new e-commerce facility in Tradeport East Business Center was marked at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Palatize LLC is having a 33,000 square foot building constructed in Liberty County’s premiere industrial park east of I-95’s Midway exit. The company, founded in 2017 by brothers Jonathan and Marcus Stewart, is moving operations from Richmond Hill. Past and anticipated growth is the reason for the move, according to Jonathan Stewart.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.