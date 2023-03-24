March 24, 2023 - ExperCARE Health, an award winning, locally owned and operated on-demand health care center, has announced it will host a Pooler Business Community Easter Egg Hunt April 1 – 7, 2023 in partnership with other Pooler Businesses.
- Visit as many of the locations listed below as you wish and find the Easter Egg at each business.
- Once you’ve found the egg, trade it in for a special prize and then bring all the collected entry eggs to the ExperCARE Pooler location (2201 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA 31322) to enter in the grand prize*.
- Be sure you scan the QR code to find more participating businesses.
- Each collected egg counts as an entry to win the Grand Prize with over $500 in gift cards, prizes, and swag.
The more businesses you visit, the more chances you have to win. Participants may submit one entry for every entry egg.
*Must be 18 or older to win Grand Prize
**Please check individual businesses hours of operations
Participating Pooler businesses include:
- ExperCARE Pooler – 2201 Pooler Parkway
- 40 Volume - 405 US HWY 80W Unit 101
- Apollo Pharmacy - 111 Canal St #101
- Atlas Physiotherapy - 100 Blue Moon Xing Ste 112
- Chick Fil A – Pooler - 180 Pooler Pkwy
- Chick Fil A SQ - 2021 Pooler Pkwy
- Crumbl Cookie - 2201 Pooler Pkwy Unit # 400
- Fleet Feet Pooler - 1702 Pooler Pkwy Unit 103
- Full Bloom Salon and Dry Bar - 105 Grand Central Blvd Suite 104
- GiGi's Cupcakes Pooler - 1 N Godley Station Blvd Suite C-109
- Great Oaks Bank - 2100 Pooler Pkwy
- Just Love Coffee - 1 N Godley Station Blvd A102
- LVL Up Pizza - 100 Blue Moon Xing Suite 110
- Member's First Credit Union - 1501 Pooler Pkwy
- Nourish - 483 Pooler Pkwy
- Orange Theory Pooler - 201 Blue Moon Crossing Suites 3 & 4
- Pooler Chamber - 305 W Collins St.
- Southern Nutrition - 2201 Pooler Pkwy Ste. 200
- Small Cakes Savannah Quarters - 100 Blue Moon Xing
- Stretch Zone - 1 Godley Station Blvd Suite C103
- Taco Stache - 100 Blue Moon Xing Suite 111
- The Center for Women's Health - 105 Grand Central Blvd Suite 106
- Trisha Cook Realty - 920 Morgans Corner Rd Suite E
- Woof Gang Bakery Pooler - 100 Blue Moon Xing
