March 28, 2022 - Coastal Area District Development Authority, Inc. (CADDA) has announced the retirement of Andrew Standard, Chief Executive Officer. The CADDA Board of Directors appointed Terrence Louk to succeed Standard as Chief Executive Officer in January.
Standard was recently awarded the Glenn Bryant Award. This award was established by the CADDA Board of Directors to recognize special individuals for major contributions to CADDA and to city, county, and the entire Southeast Georgia region. The CADDA Board of Directors established this award so that Glenn Bryant is recognized forever through this organization. Senator Bryant dedicated much of his life to public service and to serving his community, his region, and his state. Bryant served as Senator for the State of Georgia representing the 3rd Senatorial District and also served as Mayor of Hinesville for several years.
The CADDA Board of Directors and staff would like to thank Andrew for his leadership and dedication over his 40-years of service with the organization. He first served on the CADDA Board of Directors then as a loan officer with the last 14-years as the Chief Executive Officer. He was instrumental in CADDA being awarded $10 million from the Economic Development Administration to launch a CARES ACT Recovery Assistance Loan Fund to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louk joins CADDA from Youngstown, Ohio where he worked in economic development and commercial lending for a decade.Terrence has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus in Finance from Youngstown State University. He completed The National Development Council’s Economic Development Financial Profession Certification (EDFP) in 2016 and the Council of Development Finance Agencies’ Development Finance Certified Professional Program (DFCP) in December 2019.
“I’m excited to join the CADDA team and continue to grow the organization,” said Louk.
Another staff member to join the CADDA team is Mistie Daniels as a loan specialist. She spent 24-years in the banking industry and served in various roles from bank teller, assistant branch manager to the lending department. “I’m looking forward to working and serving our local area communities,” said Daniels.
