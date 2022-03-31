March 31, 2022 – Spandrel Development Partners’s proposed development plan for the land between the new Savannah Arena on Gwinnett Street and Interstate I-16, was on the agenda for the MPC’s March 22 meeting.
The company, owned by Thomas A. Paxton, owns land in the Laurel Grove neighborhood of Savannah’s Westside.
The current Zoning District is Planned Development, PD-S, and Future Land Use (FLU): Downtown Expansion
The petitioner, represented by Atty. Harold Yellin, is requesting MPC approval of an amendment to a previously approved Master Plan entitled “Civic Master Plan – Gwinnett Street West” for property located at 1025 West Gwinnett Street within a PD-S (Planned Development) zoning district.
The subject property is a triangular shaped parcel, bounded by Gwinnett Street on
the north, the Springfield Canal on the west, and Interstate 16 (I-16) on the southeast.
With the exception of an existing cell tower located near I-16, the parcel is undeveloped.
In 2008, the property was rezoned by the Mayor and Aldermen in conjunction with a Master Plan which was designed to recreate the historic development pattern and the open space network of the Downtown Historic District. The plan included a series of proposed public streets, central open space and planned intersecting vehicular connections to line up with what is now the arena site, including a small park.
There were four access points proposed across Gwinnett Street into the arena site and a potential access across the Springfield Canal to Stiles Avenue to the west.
However, these connections will not be possible based on the design of the Gwinnett Street improvements which are currently underway, according to the MPC’s most recent staff report presented at the MPC’s March 22 meeting.
At the time the plan was developed, the final design of the Gwinnett Street improvements was unknown and, therefore, some assumptions had to be made about, according to Marcus Lotson of the MPC.
In the Master Plan, development guidelines for the site were also created and included standards such as height and mass of buildings, street cross sections, build-to lines, entrances, and parking. The plan
was intended to be a dense, urban style development with a mix of residential and commercial uses
with internal public streets and including buildings up to 8 stories in height.
The principal concern of the 2008 plan is the amount of impervious surface that would be created
at buildout, and the lack of stormwater detention, according to the MPC Staff Report.
The neighborhoods around the subject property are subject to negative impacts from stormwater runoff – translation … potential flooding problems.
However, the pending improvement of the Springfield Canal will help address this issue, but until those improvements are completed, any development of this property will need to mitigate impacts of increased impervious surfaces, states Lotson.
The New Proposed Plan
The proposed plan is a two-phased approach to develop approximately 50% of the property in the northeast section (Phase 1) of the site and for the remainder (Phase 2) to be open space and stormwater detention.
The petitioner is proposing multifamily residential as the primary land use.
The northernmost building will be developed to accommodate ground floor nonresidential uses as well. West of the primary entrance is a proposed public greenspace in which final design and purpose will be established during the development plan review.
Phase 2 is proposed to be future development available upon completion of the improvements to the Springfield Canal. That plan dedicates easements for the widening of the canal and for public multi-use trails.
The proposed Master Plan addresses a known stormwater issue in a Special Flood Hazard area. The applicant has met with the City of Savannah regarding planned improvements and has been advised of the City’s goals relative to infrastructure, writes Lotson.
All on-site improvements will in conjunction with the City of Savannah Stormwater Department.
Transportation Network.
West Gwinnett Street is in the process of being improved to include a four-lane divided east-west travel way, new sidewalks and bike lanes and a bridge over the Springfield Canal. Portions of the subject property were dedicated to accommodating the new right of way and pedestrian mobility features. The City plans for the West Gwinnett Street improvements to be substantially completed this summer.
The developer will be required to provide a bus shelter with the approval of Chatham Area Transit when a development plan is submitted.
MPC Staff Recommendation
The proposed land use change is consistent with the planned development pattern for the Canal District, states the MPC Staff Report, as The Canal District is proposed to be a mixed-use area designed to support the area around Enmarket Arena with residential density, commercial and hospitality uses.
“It is clear that based on stormwater improvements needed in the vicinity, the existing plan is less feasible than the proposed plan,” states the Staff Report.
The Staff recommended that the Planning Commission approve the petitioner’s
request to amend the Master Plan associated with 1025 West Gwinnett Street with the following
conditions:
1. Site plans for the subject property shall be consistent with the development standards of the RMF-2
zoning district as found in Sec. 5.10 of the Savannah Zoning Ordinance.
2. Permitted uses for the subject property shall be the same as those permitted in the RMF-2 zoning
district as found in Sec. 5.10.3 of the Savannah Zoning Ordinance.
3. Site plans shall include a secondary vehicular access point as approved by the City of Savannah Traffic
Engineer.
4. Site plans shall require approval by the Metropolitan Planning Commission.
Note: Staff recommendation is based on information available at the time of agenda posting but
may change based on information provided at the public hearing.
The Staff recommendation was approved by the Metropolitan Planning Commission at the March 22 meeting.
The plan changes were approved by the MPC, and do not go to the City Council. The next step is for the developer to submit their Development Plan to the city staff and then to MPC, according to Lotson.
