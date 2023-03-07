March 7, 2023 - The City of Savannah has opportunities available for small businesses to participate in St. Patrick’s Day festivities, with deadlines approaching.
Street Vendor Permits are available for individuals who wish to sell goods on the public right-of-way. Program details and the application are available at savannahga.gov/stpatsvendor. The deadline to apply for a permit is March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.