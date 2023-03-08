March 8, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that PHA, a global auto parts manufacturer that will supply the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, will create 402 new jobs and invest more than $67 million in a new facility in Chatham County.

“In a single month, Georgia’s economic development community has announced more than 1,900 new jobs for hardworking Georgians, with the bulk of those jobs related to the Hyundai Metaplant,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are witnessing unprecedented economic growth coming to this region, and I want to thank our partners in the local communities represented by the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority for their ongoing commitment to seeing these businesses and Georgians prosper together.”

