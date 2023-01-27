January 27, 2023 - The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) has announced Marianne Ganem-Poppell, owner of Savannah Master Calendar, as the newly elected Chairman of the Board. Ganem-Poppell is preceded by outgoing Chair, Ryan Sewell.

A third-generation Savannahian, Ganem-Poppell has long answered to a passion for helping local businesses succeed while simultaneously giving back to the community. Marianne currently sits on the marketing committee for the United Way of the Coastal Empire in addition to championing numerous philanthropic initiatives over the years, including the Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Big Wigs and American Diabetes Association Kiss-a-Pig campaigns. She is a graduate of the 2016 Leadership Savannah class and was named a recipient of the Next Generation Rising Stars in Savannah, which honors local business leaders under the age of 40. Marianne has been involved in the SDBA for more than 15 years, having served for over 5 of those as an active Board member. In addition, she was recently named to the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.