May 10, 2023 - A summer SHE HUSTLES is set to take place on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at The Clyde Venue in Savannah. The Creative Coast will co-host its women’s leadership and entrepreneurial conference with Savannah SCORE and has also announced a partnership with the Startup Runway Foundation for the upcoming event. Startup Runway will bring a pitch competition for existing businesses led by women and founders of color to SHE HUSTLES. Startup Runway is now accepting applications for the pitch portion of the event through June 5.
The Startup Runway Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Atlanta, Georgia that plugs investors into top startups led by underrepresented founders. The non-profit offers its Startup Runway showcase in different cities across Georgia. Up to five startups will have the chance to pitch to a panel of judges with five minutes each to present. One winner will receive a $10K grand prize.
(0) comments
