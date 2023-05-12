May 12, 2023 - Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, has announced the launch of their new "Dream Pitch" Entrepreneur Competition. This competition is designed to encourage and support the entrepreneurial spirit of veterans and youth aged 12-19.
The "Dream Pitch" Entrepreneur Competition is featured under Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom’s Veterans’ Day 365 Program and is divided into two categories: Adult Version (Veteran's only) and Youth Version (12-19). This competition aims to help veterans and young people develop their business ideas and turn them into a reality.
Veterans who have an entrepreneurial spirit and are looking to start or grow their own business can apply for the Adult Version of the competition. This is an opportunity for veterans to showcase their talents, hone their business skills, and potentially win a prize that will help them take their business to the next level.
The Youth Version of the competition is a great opportunity for young people aged 12-19 to "Dare to Dream" this summer and create a business venture that can activate creativity, generational wealth, and innovation. This competition is a fun and educational way for youth to learn about entrepreneurship and develop skills that will help them succeed in the future.
“Parents, we encourage you to support your youth aged 12-19 to participate in this competition. It's a great way for them to learn about entrepreneurship, develop their creativity, and gain valuable skills that will serve them well in the future,” said Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom founder Lynnetta Smith. “The competition will help young people develop critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, and the confidence to pitch their ideas to others.”
The "Dream Pitch" Entrepreneur Competition is open for applications now and will be accepting entries until August 31. Interested participants can apply by visiting the Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom website at https://www.cb2tb.com/. The website has all the details about the criteria for applying, as well as sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.
The competition will take place in two stages. The first stage will be a virtual pitch competition where participants will submit a video pitch of their business idea. Judges will then review all the entries and select the top finalists to move on to the second stage.
In the second stage, the finalists will be invited to present their business ideas in person to a panel of judges. The winners of the competition will receive a cash prize, mentorship, and other support to help them turn their ideas into successful businesses.
Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom would like to give a very special thank you to Lamar Advertising of Savannah as their Digital Advertising Partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.