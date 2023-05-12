May 12, 2023 - Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, has announced the launch of their new "Dream Pitch" Entrepreneur Competition. This competition is designed to encourage and support the entrepreneurial spirit of veterans and youth aged 12-19.

The "Dream Pitch" Entrepreneur Competition is featured under Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom’s Veterans’ Day 365 Program and is divided into two categories: Adult Version (Veteran's only) and Youth Version (12-19). This competition aims to help veterans and young people develop their business ideas and turn them into a reality.

