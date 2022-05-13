May 13, 2022 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Dr. Brent Stubbs, Vice President for Economic Development at Savannah Technical College. Stubbs will speak about the programs at Savannah Tech, how the college can support area businesses as well as the knowledge and skills its graduates can bring to local companies.
Stubbs has been with Savannah Technical College since 2013. Some of his past roles include Dean of Adult Education, Dean of General Studies and Learning Support and Vice President for Adult Education. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgia Southern University. Stubbs holds a Doctorate of Education in Higher Education from Georgia Southern University and a Master of Business Administration from Brenau University.
“Savannah Tech is preparing its students for successful, rewarding careers,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “Buy Local is excited to hear from Dr. Stubbs about the college’s programs and partnerships, and how local businesses can utilize all the resources the school has to offer.”
