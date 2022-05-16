May 16, 2022 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) hosted its annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon with internationally respected demographer Ken Gronbach as the keynote speaker.
During the luncheon, WTCSav presented the World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year Award to Anatolia Tile + Stone of Chatham County. Anatolia Tile + Stone is a 100 percent % Canadian owned, family-run, leading importer and distributor of ceramic and stone and is a major supplier to some of the largest distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Anatolia Tile + Stone opened two distribution centers in Savannah including a 400,000 square-foot facility that opened in April 2019 and a 1 million square-foot facility that opened in November 2020.
Sponsored by Georgia Southern University, the award is given annually to a regional company demonstrating excellence in international trade. This award is presented to encourage and recognize exemplary corporate leadership for international business or trade that advances relations between the U.S. and other nations as well as creates quality jobs in the region.
This event serves to highlight global economic development in the region and to showcase the activities of WTCSav and the successes of its 16 economic development authority partners in the Southeast Georgia region.
