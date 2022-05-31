May 31, 2022 - Chatham County has reopened Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective immediately. Chatham County has an array of vendors accepting applications and dispersing funds to assist Chatham County households that are unable to pay rent or utilities.
Through the ERA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury and its partnership with Economic Opportunity Authority, Greenbriar Children’s Center, Park Place Outreach, The Salvation Army, Union Mission, United Way, and Family Promise Chatham County has been able to assist more than 2500 unique households with rent, utilities, and other housing stability services. Chatham County recently contracted with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network to reach even more households.
These funds prevent countless evictions and provide home permanency.
The County will use these funds to help renters or landlords on behalf of the tenants who are unable to pay rent and/or utilities due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic. **Homeowners are NOT eligible**
Households are encouraged to visit www.chathamcountyga.org/OurCounty/EmergencyRental to find more information about eligibility requirements and how to apply for assistance.
This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number 21.023, awarded to Chatham County by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
