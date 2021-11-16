November 16, 2021 - The 9th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County, presented by Wells Fargo and Savannah SCORE, will be presented live online, from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, on SCORE SAVANNAH’s Facebook page.
Ten area business leaders of different sectors will each have three minutes to present a brief overview of the current situation in Chatham County pertaining to their industries. They will then offer their insights into what this means to the future of Savannah and the small business owner.
The 2021 State of Small Business in Chatham County presenters are:
- SPEAKER: Michael Toma, Ph.D., professor of economics, Georgia Southern University in Savannah
- Topic: Small Business Employment Stats
- SPEAKER: Michael Owens, CEO, Tourism Leadership Council
- TOPIC: Tourism Business
- SPEAKER: Moncello Stewart, president, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce
- TOPIC: Black Business Owners
- SPEAKER: Scott C. Scheidt, chief security officer, Seimitsu IT Services and High-Speed Broadband Fiber
- TOPIC: Fiber and Cyber Security
- SPEAKER: Rhett Mouchet, associate broker, Colliers International Savannah
- TOPIC: Commercial Real Estate Trends
- SPEAKER: Mike Rose, Development Liaison Manager, City of Savannah
- TOPIC: Local Growth in Construction
- SPEAKER: Charles Bowen, corporate / entertainment attorney, The Bowen Law Group
- TOPIC: Film Industry in Savannah
- SPEAKER: Victoria Saxton, CFO, Small Business Assistance Corporation
- TOPIC: Small Business Access to Capital in the Savannah Region
- SPEAKER: Lori Pitt, regional manager, Hire Dynamics
- TOPIC: Staffing
- SPEAKER: Becky Brownlee, area director, Small Business Development Center, UGA
- TOPIC: Small Business Survey 2020
The event will be moderated by Marjorie Young and Joe Marchese, founders of The State of Small Business in Chatham County.
Supporting sponsors include The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, The City of Savannah’s Entrepreneurial Center, The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc. and Joe Marchese Construction.
