November 17, 2022 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Chamber Address and Awards Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 1 at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Courtney Rawlins, executive director of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce, will speak on the state of the chamber, announce the 2023 board of directors and give out awards for Police and Firefighter of the Year, Business of the Year and the inaugural Community Cornerstone Award.
“2022 has been a banner year for Pooler, and we are excited to recap the successes and discuss the future of the Chamber,” said Rawlins. “It will also be a special night honoring our outgoing board members, introducing our new slated board and announcing our award winners. There is so much to be thankful for in our community and this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate.”
