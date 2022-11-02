November 2, 2022 - The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum has opened the scholarship application process for the 2023 Forum to be held Feb. 27-28, 2023, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden.
To ensure the Forum includes emerging, established and diverse leaders from civic groups, non-profits, neighborhoods, government, and businesses, scholarships are available so all community leaders have an opportunity to attend.
With its core mission being to include, listen, learn, act and grow, the Forum was founded to help our region address generational systemic poverty, isolated silos of community and communication, while moving the community forward towards excellence and growth opportunities for all.
The scholarship selection committee is composed of a diverse group of community volunteers who are interested in identifying leaders who would benefit from the forum but may not have the ability to afford the attendance fee. Applicants can be nominated by others or by themselves. The number of scholarships is limited, and recipients will be notified by the selection committee no later than Feb. 2, 2023.
