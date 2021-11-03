November 3, 2021 - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Veterans’ Day Salute and Military Update Lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon at the Savannah Marriott Riverfront.
The Military Affairs Council will welcome Maj. Gen. Charles D. Constanza, the new commander of the 3rd Infantry Division from Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, to share initiatives around local, state, and federal issues and initiatives related to our area installations.
Chamber members can purchase individual tickets for $40 each and by non-members for $50 each. Tables of ten are available. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 10 to Jared Downs at 912.644.6406 or JDowns@SavannahChamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.