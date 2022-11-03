November 3, 2022 - On Nov. 1, 2022, Colonial Terminals, Inc. (CTI), a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., acquired two liquid terminals owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT). The facilities are located on the Savannah River and have approximately two million barrels of storage capacity supported by marine, rail, and truck access into the fast-growing Southeastern United States.
“Colonial Terminals has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years thanks to the hard work of our team members and commitment from our customers,” said Christian Demere, president and CEO of Colonial Group, Inc. “We are excited to add new employees to the Colonial family, expand our ability to serve our customers and ensure the capacity for continued growth.”
