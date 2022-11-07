November 7, 2022 - Step Up Savannah has announced the addition of five new incentives for the Chatham Apprentice Program: Chatham Emergency Services Dispatch Trainee, EMT – Basic, EMT – Advanced, Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT), and ServSafe Manager.
In a time where more people than ever need assistance finding a job offering a living wage and benefits such as health insurance, Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP) is continuing to advance opportunities to help members of the low-wealth community access the economy and jumpstart their economic mobility. The latest of these offerings include Chatham Emergency Services for the Dispatch Trainee, EMT-Basic, and EMT-Advanced pathways, the Registered Behavioral Technician pathway, and the ServSafe Manager certification. The Chatham Apprentice Program is a cornerstone workforce development program aimed at helping those in the low wealth community that are unemployed or underemployed receive the skills and credentials they need to access jobs that provide livable wages and promote self-sufficiency.
“The Chatham Apprentice Program is instrumental in helping members of our community find a job with a sustainable living wage," said Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program Manager, Tanika Rivers. "With these newly added credentials, CAP participants have more opportunity than ever to turn a job into a worthwhile career."
Step Up Savannah and the University of Georgia Extension will be co-hosting a ServSafe Manager Certification class for previous CAP graduates from 8am to 5pm at Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (425 Pennsylvania Avenue, Savannah) on Dec. 12 – 13, 2022.
“We are excited to add these pathways to our growing list of stackable credentials,” said Step Up Executive Director Alicia M. Johnson. "We understand that these credentials equal hope and opportunity for individuals looking to have a new chance at economic mobility. Our hope is that we will continue to expand our program and advance partnerships that provide bridging capital in our community so that everyone can reach their full potential to thrive."
CAP Registration for the in-person November to December class will be open until Nov. 18, 2022. Click here to register. For more information on either the ServSafe Manager Class or upcoming CAP class, you can contact the Chatham Apprentice Program at Step Up at 912-232-6747.
