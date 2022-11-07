November 7, 2022 - Step Up Savannah has announced the addition of five new incentives for the Chatham Apprentice Program: Chatham Emergency Services Dispatch Trainee, EMT – Basic, EMT – Advanced, Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT), and ServSafe Manager. 

In a time where more people than ever need assistance finding a job offering a living wage and benefits such as health insurance, Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP) is continuing to advance opportunities to help members of the low-wealth community access the economy and jumpstart their economic mobility. The latest of these offerings include Chatham Emergency Services for the Dispatch Trainee, EMT-Basic, and EMT-Advanced pathways, the Registered Behavioral Technician pathway, and the ServSafe Manager certification. The Chatham Apprentice Program is a cornerstone workforce development program aimed at helping those in the low wealth community that are unemployed or underemployed receive the skills and credentials they need to access jobs that provide livable wages and promote self-sufficiency.

