Q2 economic monitor.png

October 12, 2022 - Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q2 2022, reports that growth in the Savannah metro economy remains positive but continued to slow through the first half of the year. 

“While employment growth and port activity supported the regional economy during the second quarter, other major indicators of the Savannah metro economy, including those related to tourism and electricity sales to residential, industrial and commercial users, eased modestly,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics.  “In general, the forward momentum of the regional economy continued through the second quarter of 2022, but at a slower pace.” 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.