October 13, 2022 - Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th Annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition. “BizPitch Savannah™”. On Nov. 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University, the finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
According to Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Event Coordinator, “The eight finalists were selected from a field of 24 applicants. We are excited to have such a great group of aspiring entrepreneurs as our finalists and look forward to seeing which become our three “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” winners.”
The eight “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” finalists are:
HUMBLEHQ will help small businesses grow by establishing strong brand identities supported by innovative digital marketing strategies; creative, memorable marketing content; and impact analytics.
Lisa Bettio – Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation
Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation will provide mobile access to high quality PT services for individuals who are not able to travel to a Clinic for therapy due to physical limitations, lack of transportation, and family or business-related responsibilities.
Madeline Crocker and Suzannah Forbes - Shindigs
Shindigs will be a “honky tonk ”style establishment in the Starland District offering small batch southern homemade ice cream, live music, western social dance lessons, full bar service and bar snacks in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Alia Freeman – Divine Allure Salon and Spa
Divine Allure and Spa will be a place where “diversity and beauty meet.” Using organic products, the salon will offer a full range of beauty services for all hair textures and skin types in a relaxing, welcoming environment.
Sherone Hubbard – OSH Consulting, LLC
OSH Consulting, LLC will provide medication “gap assessments” for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, infusion centers and nursing homes to detect and reduce the theft of controlled substances by medical staff or other employees who have drug dependencies or wish to resell the medications.
Erin and Tessa Robey – B&R Productions
B&R Productions will be one of the only companies in the area that offers rental of a wide variety of equipment needed by professional film and TV production companies as well as aspiring filmmakers and photographers.
Sade Shofidaya – BEEnevolent Systems, LLC
BEEnevolent Systems provides Internet-of-Things solutions for commercial and hobbyist beekeepers experiencing colony loss. BEEnevolent offers a revolutionary 3-part solution, consisting of an app, sensors, and an autonomous hive, that addresses all of the factors negatively affecting honeybee health.
Daniette’ Thomas - ARIONA
ARIONA is an affordable ready-to-wear clothing line specifically designed for modern career women. ARIONA offers exclusive, cutting-edge styles that enhance women’s self-confidence and offer clothes comfortably designed for different body types.
“BizPitch Savannah™ 2022’s” panel of judges is:
- Rachel White, VP, Business Banking Relationship Manager, Truist
- Bo Bowen, Founding Partner, The Bowen Law Group, Creative, and Entrepreneur
- Murem Sharpe, CEO and Co-Founder, BOCA VIDEO; Revenue Growth Partner at TechCXO; and serial entrepreneur
- Dr. Dominique Halaby, Associate Provost for Innovation and Commercialization and Founding Director of the Business Innovation Group (BiG), Georgia Southern University
- Liz Overstreet, Program Coordinator, UGA Small Business Development Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.