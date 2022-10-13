October 13, 2022 - Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th Annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition. “BizPitch Savannah™”. On Nov. 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University, the finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Event Coordinator, “The eight finalists were selected from a field of 24 applicants. We are excited to have such a great group of aspiring entrepreneurs as our finalists and look forward to seeing which become our three “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” winners.”

