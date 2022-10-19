October 19, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Human Services department will host “Grow: How to Become a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit,” a three-part workshop series presented by Wade Law and Consulting, on how to become a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The workshop series begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, and subsequent workshops will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6 – 7 p.m. at 425 Pennsylvania Ave. Interested residents or organizations must register for each workshop separately by visiting www.savannahga.gov/nonprofitworkshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.