October 26, 2021 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) recently hosted its annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon with keynote speaker financial journalist and bestselling author Ron Insana and Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch with an update on the Port of Savannah.
Also during the luncheon, WTCSav presented the World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year Award to Dorel Home Furnishings of Bryan County. Dorel Home Furnishings is a Canadian company established in 1962 that located a distribution center in Bryan County in 2016. Dorel brands are recognized globally, and the company employs approximately 8,900 people in 25 countries.
Sponsored by Georgia Southern University, the award is given annually to a regional company demonstrating excellence in international trade. This award is presented to encourage and recognize exemplary corporate leadership for international business or trade that advances relations between the U.S. and other nations as well as creates quality jobs in the region.
This event serves to highlight global economic development in the region and to showcase the activities of WTCSav and the successes of its 16 economic development authority partners in the Southeast Georgia region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.