October 7, 2022 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Courtyard by Marriott on Pooler Parkway. The luncheon is sponsored by the Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. with keynote speaker Dr. Michael Toma, professor of economics at Georgia Southern University.
“Businesses of every size can benefit from the insights given at this year’s Economic Outlook Luncheon,” said Courtney Rawlins, executive director, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. “Dr. Toma will discuss predictions for the economy, and the Chamber is proud to bring this to our members and non-members alike.”
