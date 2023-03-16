March 16, 2023 - Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) has hired Patrick Woock, Ph.D., to lead its efforts in supporting south Georgia entrepreneurs as the unit’s new director of business incubation.

In this newly created position, Woock will be responsible for continuing to grow the footprint that Georgia Southern has already established in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. He will work in the southeast region through BIG’s Innovation Incubators (I2) and around the state through the Georgia Enterprise Network for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GENIE) program.

