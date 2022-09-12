September 12, 2022 - The Savannah Council on World Affairs will host Ambassador Douglas Silliman, retired U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and Kuwait and President of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, as its speaker at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Skidaway Community Church, 50 Diamond Causeway. The event is open to the public. There is a $10 charge for non-SCWA members.
Silliman’s topic will be “The United States, Joe Biden, and the Changing Landscape of the Middle East.” He will address the situation when President Biden took office, his foreign policy prioritized reestablishing America’s traditional alliances in Europe and Asia, dealing with the challenge of a rising China, and watching an unpredictable Russia. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created global energy price spikes in food and energy, and strained U.S. relations with traditional partners in the Middle East. What Biden accomplished on his July trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, and what is yet to be done. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.
