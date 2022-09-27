September 27, 2022 - With the Friday court ruling rejecting the Department of Justice’s attempt to prevent U.S. Sugar from acquiring Imperial Sugar, U.S. Sugar announced its plans to move forward as quickly as possible to consummate the transaction, complete the acquisition and bring the Imperial Sugar Company back into American family ownership.

"The people of U.S. Sugar are pleased that the court’s favorable ruling will allow our acquisition of Imperial Sugar, including the Savannah Refinery, to go forward,” Robert H. Buker, Jr., U.S. Sugar’s President and CEO, said. “As an employee and charity-owned company, this acquisition will be good for our current and future employees. We look forward to proceeding as planned with this acquisition, which will enable us to increase our domestic sugar production, enhance the local Georgia economy, decrease U.S. reliance on foreign imports of sugar, and benefit farmers, customers and consumers across the country."

