September 6, 2023 - On Sept. 30, 2023, longtime President and Founding CEO, Tony O’Reilly, will be retiring from Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) after 34 years of service. His successor, Victoria Saxton, SBAC’s COO/CFO will resume leadership on Oct. 1, 2023.
Sept. 6 - SBAC’s President and CEO, Tony O’Reilly, Retires After 34 Years of Service
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
O’Reilly started SBAC in 1989 with support from the City of Savannah. During his tenure, he grew the company from a staff of one to sixteen and funded thousands of businesses with projects worth nearly $1.5 billion. He obtained several licenses to increase lending options and support services to small businesses. These licenses also allowed SBAC to expand its reach throughout Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
