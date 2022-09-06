September 6, 2022 - On Friday, Sept. 9, Savannah SCORE will begin accepting applications from aspiring local entrepreneurs who want to become contestant in Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” Entrepreneurial Competition. A kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank”, “BizPitch Savannah™”, now in its fifth year, offers aspiring local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000.

The online application and competition rules will be available starting Friday, Sept. 9, at http://bizpitchsavannah.com. The Rules and Requirements for the competition are currently available on the website. The deadline for submitting applications is midnight, Monday, Oct. 3.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.