September 7, 2022 - Built on Purpose, the latest leadership development provider by Erik Reagan, is ready for business. As part of its mission, Built on Purpose is launching with a goal to donate $5 million to nonprofits. To jump-start its charitable efforts, the company will partner with RIP Medical Debt on a launch fundraising campaign to help eliminate medical expenses in the Savannah area and beyond.

“Helping to unlock the potential within leaders is my passion,” said Reagan, founder, Built on Purpose. “Our mission is to help leaders be their best, which directly impacts their colleagues and workplaces. When someone increases their self-awareness, it leads to growth well beyond the workplace, including the betterment of our communities.”

