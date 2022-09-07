September 7, 2022 - Built on Purpose, the latest leadership development provider by Erik Reagan, is ready for business. As part of its mission, Built on Purpose is launching with a goal to donate $5 million to nonprofits. To jump-start its charitable efforts, the company will partner with RIP Medical Debt on a launch fundraising campaign to help eliminate medical expenses in the Savannah area and beyond.
“Helping to unlock the potential within leaders is my passion,” said Reagan, founder, Built on Purpose. “Our mission is to help leaders be their best, which directly impacts their colleagues and workplaces. When someone increases their self-awareness, it leads to growth well beyond the workplace, including the betterment of our communities.”
Services provided by Reagan, a Maxwell Leadership certified coach, speaker and trainer, include one-on-one coaching, leadership development, growth groups and online courses. These solutions can be tailored to meet professionals in any setting, from in-the-office to fully remote. Reagan is also booking speaking engagements.
“With our launch, we are introducing our philanthropic mission to support the community,” said Reagan. “Built on Purpose is committed to raise $5 million to benefit various nonprofit organizations, with a goal to keep most funds in my hometown of Savannah. We are kicking off with a fundraiser for RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit with a local impact. Every dollar raised eliminates hundreds in medical debt, which will be routed to Chatham County and the surrounding area.”
RIP Medical Debt is a national nonprofit with a local reach. The organization buys medical debt at a steep discount and pays off the debt through donations. Built on Purpose’s goal is to raise $15,000 with its launch campaign, enough to cover the debt of Chatham County and the broader region.
As a thank-you to launch campaign supporters who donate $1,500 or more, Built on Purpose will hold a drawing for two winners to choose one of three services:
- A one-on-one coaching session package;
- A private course on leadership coaching conversations; or
- A DISC personal assessment and debrief for a team of up to five people.
Reagan is a founding partner of Focus Lab, a Savannah-based brand agency that has launched almost 20 clients into billion-dollar valuations. As a partner and Chief Operations Officer, his focus is investing in the team and making the company a great place to work. Reagan has applied those same principles to Built on Purpose and his executive coaching curricula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.