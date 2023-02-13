February 13, 2023 - Georgia Southern University is undergoing organizational realignment of several divisions to support its strategic enrollment initiatives and has tapped a consultant and experienced enrollment management professional to lead the effort as the university’s executive vice president for enrollment management, marketing and student success. 

Alejandra “Ale” Sosa Pieroni currently serves as a vice president for Ruffalo Noel Levitz, working with colleges and universities across the country to help them optimize their marketing, admissions, financial aid and student success practices. She will bring that expertise to Georgia Southern to lead a single unit combining the areas of Enrollment Management, University Communications and Marketing, Advising, and Student Services.

