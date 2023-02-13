February 13, 2023 - Georgia Southern University is undergoing organizational realignment of several divisions to support its strategic enrollment initiatives and has tapped a consultant and experienced enrollment management professional to lead the effort as the university’s executive vice president for enrollment management, marketing and student success.
Alejandra “Ale” Sosa Pieroni currently serves as a vice president for Ruffalo Noel Levitz, working with colleges and universities across the country to help them optimize their marketing, admissions, financial aid and student success practices. She will bring that expertise to Georgia Southern to lead a single unit combining the areas of Enrollment Management, University Communications and Marketing, Advising, and Student Services.
“Ale is a thought leader and higher education professional with 17 years of experience in enrollment management, specializing in marketing and recruitment, financial aid practices and strategic enrollment planning,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “We are lucky to have her here to help us meet our high expectations and better serve this growing region.”
Sosa Pieroni has been a consultant since 2017 and before her current role, she served as the executive director of admissions and financial aid at Stetson University, vice president of enrollment management at Walsh University, director of admissions at Mercer University, associate director of admissions at Florida Southern College and director of online degree Completion at Tiffin University. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Tiffin University and is currently pursuing her doctorate in higher education management from the University of Georgia.
She will supervise Dr. Amy Ballagh, who will become the permanent vice president for enrollment management; Dr. John Lester, vice president for university communications and marketing; and leadership in advising and student services.
“These units and their teams have done excellent work and achieved great success during challenging times,” Marrero said, noting this organizational alignment will further enhance their impact and outcomes. “Through intentional collaboration, innovative practices, and a data-informed approach, this position will optimize new and existing markets for sustained enrollment growth and will develop strategic initiatives to promote student achievement and progression, enhance the student experience, and support increased graduation rates and completion numbers.”
Sosa Pieroni will start April 1.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Georgia Southern Community,” said Sosa Pieroni. “In my work with the University, I was impressed by the tireless commitment to its students' growth and life success and to serving its region through meaningful partnerships and faculty research. Georgia Southern is an institution on the rise, and I look forward to building on the current success by helping us achieve our goals and aspirations."
