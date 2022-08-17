August 17, 2022 - Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term, life changing relationships with urban youth in our community, continues to grow. On the heels of their recent expansion to Derenne Middle School, Elevate Savannah has added Altrenia Johnson to their teacher mentor team for the 2022-2023 school year. 

As a teacher mentor for Elevate Savannah, Johnson will teach an elective course at A.E. Beach High School which focuses on 13 different character qualities and life skills. Beyond the classroom, she will serve as a mentor to these students, exposing them to various experiences within our community. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.