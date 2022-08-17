August 17, 2022 - Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term, life changing relationships with urban youth in our community, continues to grow. On the heels of their recent expansion to Derenne Middle School, Elevate Savannah has added Altrenia Johnson to their teacher mentor team for the 2022-2023 school year.
As a teacher mentor for Elevate Savannah, Johnson will teach an elective course at A.E. Beach High School which focuses on 13 different character qualities and life skills. Beyond the classroom, she will serve as a mentor to these students, exposing them to various experiences within our community.
Having grown up in Savannah, Johnson knows the challenges local students face and is uniquely positioned to help them thrive within our community. Prior to joining Elevate Savannah, Johnson worked as a case manager with Bulloch County’s Division of Family and Child Services (DFCS), as a probation officer within Chatham County, and as an educator for early learners within the Savannah Chatham County School District. She is a Georgia certified educator with a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Development from Georgia Southern University, a Masters in Science in Early Childhood Studies from Walden University and a Masters in Art of Teaching from Georgia Southern University. In her spare time, Johnson enjoys volunteering with Savannah Youth City, Inc. and embarking on new adventures with her own family.
Teacher mentors, like Johnson, are available after school, on the weekends and over the Summer, helping students discover their talents and strengths, develop personal goals, and explore opportunities outside of their comfort zone. As a team, Elevate Savannah’s teacher mentors have a combined goal of working to ensure students are given the tools necessary to explore post secondary options and to create a career plan beyond high school. For more information, visit www.elevatesavannah.org.
