August 9, 2022 - Memorial Day School’s Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Angela Bhola as the new Head of School. She succeeds Jennifer Dufrain Farris who recently passed away after being employed by the private school for 25 years.
Bhola, who has 14 years of experience as an educator, has worked at Memorial Day School since 2015 and has served as resource director, assistant resource director and first grade teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree in special education and early childhood from Western Governors University and a master’s degree in special education from Georgia Southern University. She is currently pursuing an Education Specialist Degree in Teacher Leadership from Valdosta State University.
“Angie’s stellar track record in education makes her an outstanding choice,” says Wanda Hill, board of directors president. “Her leadership skills are exceptional and she is a motivator and team player. Having already served two Heads of School, she is heavily invested in our students’ future and brings a great passion and devotion to our teachers, parents and students.”
Bhola is committed to the mission of Memorial and is excited about the future of Memorial Day School. “I had the wonderful opportunity to serve under Jennifer and she leaves a distinct legacy of leadership for me to emulate. I believe we have the best staff and our small, family atmosphere allows us to know all the students and their unique needs so we can ensure they succeed in class and life,” she adds.
She has two children who have already graduated from Memorial Day School; and still has a sixth-grader enrolled in the school. She and her husband Taran reside in Georgetown.
