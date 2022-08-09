August 9, 2022 - Memorial Day School’s Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Angela Bhola as the new Head of School. She succeeds Jennifer Dufrain Farris who recently passed away after being employed by the private school for 25 years.  

Bhola, who has 14 years of experience as an educator, has worked at Memorial Day School since 2015 and has served as resource director, assistant resource director and first grade teacher.  She received her bachelor’s degree in special education and early childhood from Western Governors University and a master’s degree in special education from Georgia Southern University. She is currently pursuing an Education Specialist Degree in Teacher Leadership from Valdosta State University.  

