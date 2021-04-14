April 14, 2021 - Deep Center, the Southern Economic Advancement Project (SEAP) and the Roosevelt Network will co-host the Youth: Voice, Story, and Power Summit, which will connect youth across the Southern Black Belt with one another to learn about policy and legislative change. Students and young people will participate in a half-day event that will focus on knowledge and resource building that will fuel them to use their personal experiences as a vehicle to engage in policy and advocacy work.
“Deep Center is thrilled to partner with the Southern Economic Advancement Project to engage young people across the Black Belt of the American South—a region that for too long has exemplified the systemic exclusion of Black families from the American dream,” said Executive Director Dare Dukes. “The Youth: Voice, Story, and Power Summit. marks the intention of Deep Center to expand our work across the South, as well as the importance, especially at this moment in history, of working with Southern Black communities to build the skills and power necessary to overcome hundreds of years of systemic exclusion from our nation's promise of prosperity.”
The Youth Voice, Story, and Power Summit will provide young people ages 13–19 with an interactive experience that will equip them with the necessary tools to use the power of storytelling and advocacy to influence systems change. The summit is open to students and young people in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisiana. There will also be a featured conversation with Stacey Abrams, founder of SEAP.
“Deep as an organization has been about amplifying youth voices” said Action Research Team fellow Rush George. “Our participation and help facilitating The Youth Voice, Story, and Power Summit is another example of that. We are dedicated to building youth power by helping young people become educated about how to organize, resist oppression, and dismantle the systems that are harming them.”
“SEAP is proud to partner with Deep Center to host such an essential event. After observing the essential impact of youth voices, SEAP felt this was the right time to uplift Southern students and give young people a platform to harness their power to make change,” said Genny Castillo, SEAP Regional Engagement Director. “This webinar is only the start to learn storytelling skills and advocacy techniques. We look forward to developing continued relationships and assisting them in building unshakable policy-changing groundworks."
Register at bit.ly/YouthVoiceStoryPower
