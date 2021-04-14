April 14, 2021 - Hire Dynamics will host a hiring event, HirePalooza, on April 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year’s event helped some 2700 applicants find jobs across the Southeast and aims to fill nearly 4000 positions this spring.
Locally, the staffing company puts 700 people in the low country to work a day, and hires talent in the following industries: e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers, manufacturing, light industrial, contact centers, and administration.
Job seekers can book appointments in advance or walk-in or drive-up to the branch. They can use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app (click here to learn more and download the app) to begin the registration process and as a COVID safety precaution. Additional safety measures will include a drive-through interview option, social distancing and contactless transactions.
They are seeking to fill the following positions immediately:
- Forklift Operators (sit-down, clamp, reach, cherry picker, turret, slip sheet)
- General Labor
- Warehouse (Shipping, receiving, auditing, dispact)
- Maintenance Technicians
- Assemblers
- CNC and Laser Tech Operators
- Groundskeeper
- Jockey Drivers
- Customer Service (front desk, call centers, greeters, ushers)
- Administrative
- Average pay for these positions ranges from $12-$18 an hour
The hiring event will take place at Hire Dynamics Office, located at 135 Canal St. Suite 100 in Pooler. For more information, visit www.hiredynamics.com.
