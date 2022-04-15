April 15, 2022 - SCORE will present a virtual workshop to teach businesses how to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.
The workshop, part of SCORE’s business security series, will be presented Wednesday, April 20, from noon to 1 p.m. Leading the session will be retired Lt. Col. Scott Scheidt, chief security officer for Seimitsu.
Seimitsu is a family-owned IT and high-speed broadband business established in Savannah 38 years ago. SCORE Savannah is a volunteer organization in which experienced business executives mentor entrepreneurs.
What drives the need for this workshop? Scheidt says cyberattacks occur in this country every 39 seconds, which works out to more than 2,200 cyberattacks per day.
His presentation, entitled “Protection Through a Strong Cyber Security Posture,” will cover:
- How do you know if your company is protected?
- How do you protect your clients and workforce from costly attacks?
- Is your remote workforce trained and configured properly?
In this workshop, participants will learn how to determine if their information is on the dark web. They will understand the cost of a cyber breach to an organization, and discover the different ways an organization may be at risk. The training will enable them to better protect their organization, clients and workforce members, both in-house and remote.
Registration is required for each workshop. Each workshop is presented virtually via Zoom from noon-1 p.m. For more information and to register, visit: https://savannah.score.org/content/take-workshop-272
Scheidt also leads the Seimitsu TrueSecure Fusion Team (STFT). The STFT team consists of IT and security staff that works to provide 24/7/365 security coverage for clients and partners around the world utilizing industry best practices for risk management and mitigation, physical security, and cybersecurity.
