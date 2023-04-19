April 17, 2023 - The Eichholz Law Firm is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program. This year, in addition to its annual scholarship for high school seniors, the local law firm is introducing a second scholarship for adults returning to school.
The 2023 Scholarship for High School Seniors will award $2,500 to one local high school senior who has demonstrated a commitment to serving our community. This scholarship is to be used toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia. To qualify, the student:
- Must be a high school senior in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan or Liberty County
- Must have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.25
- Must be enrolling in or accepted at an accredited community college or university in Georgia
- Must submit a complete application that includes a 500-word original essay about their community service and extracurricular activities
The Eichholz Law Firm’s 2023 Scholarship for Adults Returning to School will award $2,500 to one applicant who is returning to school to prepare for a new career in the legal profession or to further their current career in the field of law. This scholarship is to be used toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia or South Carolina. To qualify, the applicant:
- Must be a resident of Georgia or South Carolina who is enrolling in or accepted at an accredited community college or university program in those states
- Must submit a complete application and a 500-word original essay about their career goals
More information and applications for both scholarships are available at thejusticelawyer.com/scholarship. The deadline for both program applications is May 31, 2023, and the recipients will be notified in June.
