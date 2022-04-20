April 20, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum will offer three summer internship programs: Curatorial, Educational, and Collections Management. These programs for college students are available starting in May, and will be based at the museum, located at 201 E. 37th St., Savannah, GA 31401.
The Curatorial internship involves the completion of a capstone project that will consist of five major stages, each of which builds upon the previous stage. These stages provide the intern with the skills they need to carry out their role as a professional museum curator. This includes the formulation of a topic, art historical research, and exhibition design.
The Educational internship is designed for those interested in a career in museum education and allows participants to do a capstone project on one of three options. This includes the creation of something that a group would make together, such as an arts and crafts project.Other options for the intern’s capstone project include designing a project that would be demonstrated in front of a group, or design of educational outreach presentations, which would be presented to a group.
The Collections Management internship provides participants with a unique opportunity to learn about condition reports, object conservation, and the cataloging of objects on a digital database. The capstone for this project involves doing condition reports and catalogue entries for three radically different objects that present unique conservation and cataloguing challenges.
Applicants will have the opportunity to work directly with an internship advisor to complete their project in stages, receiving feedback from their advisor as the intern completes each stage.
“We are excited to offer three very different internship programs this summer,” said Billie Stultz, founding director and chief curator at the Savannah African Art Museum. “Educating a younger generation on the history and culture of art is a passion we all share at the museum. Depending on the program an applicant chooses, they may learn anything from how to properly care forpriceless artifacts to designing the layout of exhibitions within the museum.”
Applicants who apply for and are selected for internship programs will need a flash drive, lined notebook, writing utensil, and a laptop, tablet, or Chromebook with Microsoft Office. PC computers are available within the museum for applicants who do not have access to their own laptop. Business casual dress is required.
To apply for the program or for more information, please visitwww.savannahafricanartmuseum.org or call 912-721-7745.
