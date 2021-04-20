April 20, 2021 - Savannah State University (SSU) has been selected among one of 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to win its share of $1,000,000 from the Home Depot Retool Your School HBCU Grant Program. In its 12th year, the program aims to encourage and recognize innovative projects that contribute to the campuses of accredited HBCUs. Separated into three clusters based on student population, the top 10 HBCUs with the most votes per cluster received grants ranging from $20,000 to $75,000. SSU took ninth place in cluster 2, earning $20,000 for campus improvement and beautification projects.
“It was incredible to see the campus community and alumni unite for such an exciting reward,” said Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “We are thrilled to be among the winners, and are looking forward to using the winnings to enhance the grounds of Savannah State. Thank you to everyone who voted for the Tigers, and to Home Depot for this amazing opportunity!”
Students, faculty and staff, as well as alumni, were encouraged to vote during a one month period with different challenges each week, including special bonus vote opportunities, such as having an executive team member video featured on the university’s social media platforms. An internal and external communications campaign was developed to include website, social media, digital signage and influencer marketing strategies.
“We did it!” said Desmond Stowe, director of Student Life and Student Affairs. “I’m so excited. We have worked hard for years to get to this level.”
Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the oldest public historically black college or university in Georgia and the oldest institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. Visit www.SavannahState.edu for more information.
