April 21, 2021 - The Georgia Southern University Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree program will officially launch on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah beginning in Fall 2021, as the program transitions to a hybrid format that combines the best of online and in-person instruction.
“Everything from course delivery to program curriculum is the same across both campuses,” he said. “This also includes the time that program faculty will spend in the classroom on each campus. While 50% of each course will be online, 50% will also be in-person.”
For example, a typical 16-week hybrid MPA course divides up online (50%) and in-person (50%) instruction across the semester. In-person instruction takes place in one of the University’s site-synchronous, technology-enhanced classrooms, where students have the option of attending on either the Statesboro or Armstrong Campus.
The MPA program is accredited by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration, the global standard in public service education, and is a member of the Nonprofit Academic Centers Council. The program offers two specializations or areas of concentration: public management and nonprofit management, which are tailored for students in pre-service training or for mid-career professionals.
“Our goal was to develop a program that offers flexibility for working adults and nontraditional students, yet at the same time provides all of the benefits of traditional graduate education,” Davis said. “The hybrid model of course delivery accomplishes both goals and the site-synchronous classrooms bring students together from a much larger region than would otherwise be possible.”
Offering the program in Savannah is vital in filling a gap in professional and public nonprofit management education, Davis added.
“The Savannah region opens up many opportunities for program growth,” he said. “The Savannah region is home to a large municipal government employee population and members of the state and federal civil service. The presence of a significant military population (Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield), as well as a large number of nonprofit organizations, makes the MPA particularly well-suited for Savannah.”
By the same token, Davis said, the MPA program benefits Statesboro and surrounding communities as well.
“Many of the individuals leading and working in our local governments and nonprofit organizations are alumni of the MPA program,” he said. “In short, the need for professionally and ethically trained public servants is great. By bringing the MPA program to Savannah, current and aspiring public and nonprofit managers will have access to a nationally accredited and respected program.”
The MPA program will host three drop-in virtual recruitment nights via Zoom for anyone interested in learning more about the program on May 12 and June 9, respectively. For more information on these sessions, please visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/publicadmin.
The MPA program at Georgia Southern boasts a wide network of alumni who work with organizations like the U.S. Department of Treasury, Federal Aviation Administration, the city of Savannah and the Boys and Girls Club of America, among others.
The Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies also offers three, fully online undergraduate minors: minor in public administration, minor in public policy and a minor in nonprofit management. These are open to students on any campus.
