April 26, 2023 - The Heart of Gold Art Auction and Fundraising Event is an exclusive event that will bring together art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and supporters of Royce Learning Center, serving as a catalyst to fund the start of their new Connection Center. The event will take place on Friday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Ships of the Sea Museum.
The Connection Center extends the mission of Royce to include a population that is currently underserved in our community. It will allow neurodiverse students with ASD1 to experience time in a school setting by providing more research backed programs and resources on site. It will give these students a place to belong as they learn to navigate their gifts and challenges. It will offer a professional staff that is trained, certified and experienced to provide students the scaffolding they need to participate in opportunities just like every other child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.