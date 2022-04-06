April 6, 2022 - In an ongoing effort to support student success and expedite the application process, first-year students applying to Georgia Southern University for the fall 2022 semester can now be admitted without an ACT or SAT score if they have a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher.
Students who have a GPA of less than 3.2 should submit official ACT or SAT scores to be considered for admission.
Applicants who have previously applied for admission for the fall 2022 semester will be reevaluated according to the new admission criteria.
“Georgia Southern continues to attract, retain and graduate the best students in Georgia, and this move by the University System of Georgia will allow many students who have been impacted by the pandemic an opportunity to continue their education and become Eagles in the fall,” said Scot Lingrell, Georgia Southern vice president for enrollment management.
The University System of Georgia authorized this change to Georgia Southern’s admission requirements. First-year students must meet all other admission requirements, including satisfactory completion of the Required High School Curriculum and all other requested documentation.
To learn more about admission requirements for dual-enrolled, transfer and other undergraduate student types, visit: https://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/requirements/.
Georgia Southern admission counselors remain available to assist applicants and prospective students via phone and email. Visit: https://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/.
