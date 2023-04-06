April 6, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with their Inaugural Learning Legacy Award. Gifting $9,000 in $3,000 awards to three teachers in the Georgia, Florida and Alabama area, Step One is accepting applications through April 21 and will award the winners on May 3, 2023.
“At Step One Automotive, we always support teachers and education in the communities we operate," said STEP ONE Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. "This year we decided to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with the Inaugural Learning Legacy Award. Step One Automotive will give $9,000 in $3,000 awards to three teachers who are innovating the classroom experience and transforming the lives of their students.We encourage everyone to apply and spread the word so we can all support our teachers and everything they do for our students!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.