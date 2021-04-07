April 7, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is offering virtual and in-person Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) courses throughout May 2021. Some courses are suitable for people working in general industry and others specialize in construction with in-person options for courses focusing on electrical safety.
As one of only four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech-Savannah’s courses are applicable towards achieving certification in occupational health and safety. Georgia Tech-Savannah's nationally recognized safety and health training solutions provide participants with the skills needed to help companies reduce accidents, save money, lower worker's compensation premiums, increase promotion opportunities and make a positive impact in the workplace.
Georgia Tech-Savannah’s highly regarded OSHA courses have always been popular in the coastal region, given the campus’ proximity to the GA Port of Savannah, distribution centers, warehouses, and more. With many OSHA courses now virtual, they are accessible to attendees around the nation who wish to better understand OSHA principles and applications.
The following courses are now open for registration:
VIRTUAL:
- OSHA 511: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry May 3-11, 2021
- OSHA 510: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry May 3-11, 2021
- OSHA 500: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry May 17-25, 2021
- OSHA 501: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry May 17-25, 2021
- OSHA 7845: Recordkeeping Rule Seminar May 12, 2021
IN-PERSON ON SAVANNAH CAMPUS
- OSHA 3095: Electrical Standards May 11-14, 2021
- NFPA 70E: Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace May 10, 2021
“We are pleased to be offering in-person OSHA courses once again, but also continuing our virtual option to let more participants take advantage of the training,” said Diane Lee, Executive Director of the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. “These classes allow us to serve the Coastal region and beyond with stellar safety and health training to help businesses and their employees make a positive impact in the workplace. We are very proud of these curricula and we invite individuals and businesses to participate in this unique opportunity.”
For more information or to register for one of the OSHA courses, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah/courses.
For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah.
