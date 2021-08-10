August 10, 2021 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is partnering with Savannah Technical College to introduce a pilot program for the children of Savannah Tech students. Beginning Aug. 23, the nYte care program will provide a safe and enriching childcare environment for children to learn while parents are in class, Monday through Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. at the Habersham Y. This collaborative project will bridge the gap in services for student-parents and provide resources for academic achievement of children through high-quality learning programming. Both student enrollment and hiring for childcare staff are open now; visit YMCAofCoastalGA.org for further information.
“The Y is thrilled to have the opportunity to provide this needed service to Savannah Tech student-parents,” says Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “We believe that the entire community benefits from connecting early childhood, workforce, and post-secondary institutions, and this programming is a unique opportunity to form that connection.”
nYte care programming will offer licensed childcare for two populations of children: infants through four years in one on-site location at the Habersham YMCA Child Learning Center, and school-age children (ages five through 12), who will be housed at the youth building on the Habersham YMCA campus. Children will have access to classroom manipulatives, resources for enrichment activities, arts and craft supplies and PPE. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will partner to provide kids with a hot evening meal at no cost.
This initiative is made possible through a 2Gen Innovation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is one of nine collaboratives serving student-parents and their children to receive grant funding for initiatives using a two-generation (2Gen) approach to build family well-being.
Savannah Tech Vice President for Economic Development Brent Stubbs says nYte care will fill a need presented by eligibility gaps in Georgia’s CAPS program.
“DECAL’s investment should make a huge impact on this community…by increasing learning and credential attainment outcomes for adult learners.”
nYte care is available between Aug. 23 and Dec. 10, Monday through Thursday, from 6-9 p.m. at the YMCA Habersham branch, and is exclusively for students of Savannah Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.