August 14, 2023 – The South University Board of Trustees and Education Principle Foundation (EPF) Board unanimously voted to separate South University, which operates campuses in 11 locations, and offers fully online programs, from the Education Principle Foundation (EPF), effective July 15, 2023. The vote took place the first week of August.

The University will be celebrating its 125th anniversary next year and will return to being an independent institution of higher education. This change creates new avenues for South University to continue its mission – providing educational opportunities for a diverse student population's intellectual, social, and professional development, they state.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.