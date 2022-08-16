August 16, 2022 - Georgia Southern University’s College of Science and Mathematics (COSM) now offers a master’s degree in environmental science and will begin recruiting for the inaugural class of doctoral students in environmental science for the fall 2023 entering class. The post-graduate degrees supplement the recently approved bachelor’s degree in sustainability science. Housed in the James H. Oliver, Jr., Institute for Coastal Plain Science, every department in the college will play a role in this interdisciplinary trio of programs.

The first M.S. degrees are expected to be awarded in spring 2024, with the first Ph.D. degrees likely to be conferred in spring 2027.

