August 16, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is slated to host the next in their popular series of Learners and Leaders breakfast seminars on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. with breakfast commencing at 7:30 a.m. This seminar marks the return to an in-person format and will be held at Georgia Tech-Savannah’s campus located at 210 Technology Circle, off I95 near Pooler, GA.
‘What Successful Women Know that All Women Should’ will be presented by Melissa Furman, MS, DBA, faculty member at the James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University and Founder/Consultant of Career Potential, LLC. Furman has partnered with Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Professional Education programs in the past and is a compelling and informative speaker. As the workplace continues to become more gender diverse, women are faced with many challenges as it relates to their career success. This session is designed for both men and women in the workplace as men play a critical role in helping women overcome challenges to maximize career development and personal success.
"I am looking forward to once again working with Georgia-Tech Savannah and presenting on campus,” said Dr. Melissa Furman. “Participants can expect to learn about personal branding,
communicating with power and influence, emotional intelligence, building relationships, and self-promotion. I look forward to meeting everyone and enjoying stimulating discussions about empowering women in both their careers and personal lives.”
Dr. Melissa Furman is a National Certified Counselor (NCC) and obtained her Doctorate of Business degree and Master of Science degree in Professional Counseling from Georgia State University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Susquehanna University. With 20 years of academic training and experience, Dr. Furman is known as a subject matter expert and provides a knowledge of diverse learning styles. Her research includes generational diversity, unconscious bias, career and leadership development, emotional intelligence, and assisting technical professionals’ transition into management roles.
Registration is $15 to include breakfast. To register for this event, visit, https://pe.gatech.edu/courses/learning-series-what-successful-women-know-all-women-should-know.
