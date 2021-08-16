August 17, 2021 - Nonprofit, online university Western Governors University (WGU) and Community College of the Air Force (CCAF), a federally chartered academic institution that serves the United States Air and Space forces’ enlisted total, recently announced a partnership.
“We are delighted to partner with WGU to provide another pathway for military members to build on their associates degree from CCAF by pursuing their bachelor’s degree and beyond,” said Dr. Hank Dasinger, Dean of CCAF. “We are thankful to be joining forces to build this pathway for our military forces.”
With an increasing focus of serving those who serve across the full military lifecycle, WGU partnered with the CCAF as an increasingly prominent transfer partner to the roughly 22,000 service members who graduate each year with an associate degree. Graduates from the CCAF are eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship in the amount of $2,500, which is disbursed to recipients in increments of $625 per semester for up to four terms based on satisfactory academic performance.
“This partnership with the Community College of the Air Force is an important step forward in becoming an even more military-focused University,” said Jeff Harley, Director of Military Engagement at WGU. “It is a great opportunity for WGU to serve traditionally underserved Air Force students.”
“A core aspect of CCAF’s mission is to elevate careers through degrees and credentials to best support recruiting, retention, and career transition efforts, which deeply aligns with WGU’s mission,” said Dr. Kim Estep, WGU’s Southeast regional vice president. “We are honored to enter into this partnership with CCAF and to be assisting those serving our country with pursuing a degree in higher education.”
WGU has been named as a Military Friendly® School for 11 consecutive years, with over 17,200 students currently affiliated with the military. CCAF partners with 111 affiliated Air Force and Space Force schools worldwide to serve approximately 270,000 active, guard, and reserve enlisted personnel. CCAF is the world’s largest community college system, awarding over 22,000 associate degrees annually across 71 degree programs.
Learn more at www.wgu.edu.
