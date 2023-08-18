August 18, 2023 - Healthy Savannah is providing $2,450 in grant funding to support health equity education and awareness at two upcoming Savannah area events.

  • Back-to-School Youth Health Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Historic First Bryan Baptist Church, located at 575 W. Bryan St., in downtown Savannah.
  • Back-to-School Community Block Party 2023 is planned for 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church, located at 1006 May St. in downtown Savannah. 

